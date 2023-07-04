Niagara police watch for impaired boaters over the long weekend

Niagara Regional Police targeted impaired boaters over the long weekend.

The NRPS Marine unit along with traffic enforcement teamed up and stopped 38 boats between July 1 - July 3.

One boat operator was required to provide a breath sample and there were no driver's licence suspensions or arrests.

Officers did issue 20 tickets mainly for violations of the Canada Shipping Act.

Two notices were issued related to the Liquor Licence Act.

NRP are reminding boaters that to legally consume alcohol on a boat the vessel must have a permanently fixed toilet, permanently fixed cooking facilities, and be anchored or docked.

They also note that the Liquor Licence Act of Ontario prohibits open alcohol in a boat just like in a car and arrests and convictions for alcohol related offences on the water will impact your land-based driving.