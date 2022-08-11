Niagara politician calls for full-time long term care minister



Niagara MPP Wayne Gates says the government needs to appoint a full-time long term care minister

Currently, Paul Calandra has three responsibilities -- Minister of Long Term Care, Minister of Legislative Affairs and Government House Leader.

Gates raised the issue during Question Period Thursday.

He says you can't do all three jobs and do them well.

Gates says seniors are paying the price under the current arrangement,

He notes there are 100 long term care homes in Ontario that don't have air conditioning.