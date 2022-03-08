Niagara politician calls on Ford government to help ease high gas prices

A Niagara politician wants to know what the Ford government is planning on doing about high gas prices.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates rose in the Legislature today demanding a provincial plan for relief at the gas pumps as prices topped $1.83 a litre in Niagara.

“I ask the Premier, have you looked at the price of gas lately? You have nothing to celebrate. Ontario residents are breaking under the cost of gasoline right now. I am saying to the Premier, his Government can and must play a role in offering relief at the pumps for Ontario residents. We've offered solutions and recommended using the Ontario Energy Board to try and shine a light on this industry and to ban gouging where it occurs."

Gates says many people can't get to work, to school, or to a hospital without a car, and the price of filling that car is breaking people.

"We know gouging occurs. When prices go up 14 cents over night, or just before a long weekend. We know that there is a lack of transparency when it comes to refineries. All of this leaves consumers open to being gouged."

On March 2nd, the NDP once again tabled the Fairness in Petroleum Products Pricing Act (Bill 91).

However, Ontario's Energy Minister doesn't think regulating prices will help.

"The Ontario Energy Board has, in the studies that they've done, has shown that regulating gas prices actually doesn't result in lower gas prices,” Minister of Energy Todd Smith