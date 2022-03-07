Niagara politician demands action as home prices are set to jump another 14%

A Niagara politician is demanding action as the region's housing price are set to rise 14 per cent.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates is asking Ontario Premier Doug Ford to take action on Niagara’s 'housing crisis' in after a report forecast housing prices would jump another 14 per cent next year.



Gates raised the issue during Question Period today.

“One of the most concerning trends we are witnessing is housing costs—it’s a full blown crisis," said Gates. "The median price for a home in Niagara has increased by 33 per cent in four years, and a recent report shows housing costs are set to rise another 14 per cent next year. Under this government’s watch young working class Ontarians don’t have a chance of owning a home in Niagara."



The RE/MAX 2022 Housing Outlook report predicts Niagara’s average home price could rise to more than $786,000.

From 2022 to 2021 prices in Niagara rose by 27 per cent, the average home going from $541,632 to $689,648.

Premier Ford responded to Gates saying a task force has been assembled on housing prices.