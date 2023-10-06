Niagara politician gives credit to local nutrition school programs for recent funding announcement

A Niagara politician is applauding agencies that help feed children at school after a recent funding announcement.

Yesterday, the Ford government announced an additional $5M for snack and meal programs at Ontario's schools, bringing the total program funding to $38M.

In Niagara, agencies like Niagara Nutrition Partners, have been pushing for urgent funding, saying they do not have enough money to keep up with the amount of children going to school hungry.

In Niagara, 24,000 children receive snacks and meals at 201 schools.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens tells CKTB while the funding is encouraged, more money should be aside in the next budget.

She says the 'relentless' advocacy of Niagara agencies is a direct result of the additional funding announcement.

"It started right here and working across all party lines. It's the first funding increase this program in a decade."

We are still waiting to hear exactly how much out of the $5M will be directed to Niagara.