Niagara politician teams up with London MPP to put an end to graphic images in mail

A Niagara politician wants to put an end to graphic images being put in Ontario residents' mailboxes.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens, and London MPP Terence Kernaghan, have reintroduced the Viewer Discretion Act, a private member’s bill that restricts the unsolicited distribution of graphic materials to residences.

If passed, this legislation would require graphic images to be delivered in an opaque envelope with a warning label indicating the content and sender.

In 2022, the City of London introduced the Graphic Image Delivery By-law, which made it illegal to send graphic images that are not fully concealed by a warning label.

The city of St. Catharines is considering a similar measure, and Stevens says a provincial act would ensure all residents are protected in the province.

Stevens says images, usually sent by pro-life groups of aborted fetuses, are particularly difficult for those who are living with post-Traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), have experienced pregnancy loss, and for children exposed to these images without consent.

“I think we can all agree that it’s a big problem when a first responder or veteran's mental health is destabilized because they had to view violent and disturbing imagery without their consent, ” said Stevens. "This is a simple solution to a growing problem. I am calling on the Ford government to do the right things and support this important legislation to protect families and those experiencing trauma.”

