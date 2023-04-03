Niagara politician wants Ford government to crack down on stores increasing baby formula prices

The rising cost of baby formula has caught the attention of a Niagara politician.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates is demanding the Ford government look into the soaring cost of baby formula, saying a Niagara mom called his office saying the cost has risen 40% in just three months.

“Families across Ontario are struggling with the high cost of living,” said Gates. “A mom in Niagara contacted my office about the price of formula going up by 40 percent in the last three months. This is a product that is essential for many families with babies."

Gates says Ford promised there would be consequences for retailers who price gouge on necessary items, and asked why Ford isn't doing anything about it.

"If Ford won’t stand up to corporate bullies, the Ontario NDP will. My colleagues and I are committed to making life easier and more affordable for Ontarians. Ford’s Conservatives want you to think that what’s happening in Ontario right now is normal, but we know that things can get better.”

Premier Doug Ford says the NDP doesn't understand economics, saying he wouldn't trust the party to run his lemonade stand.

Ford says the high cost of gas is the main reason for prices to go up, and the NDP is in favour of the carbon tax.

Canada has been dealing with a shortage of baby formula due after a massive recall.

According to suppliers, infant formula prices have jumped for a variety of reasons including supply chain issues, labour shortages and transportation disruptions.