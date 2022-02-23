Niagara politician worried some residents are waiting hours for ambulance after calling 911

A Niagara politician says he is concerned that some residents calling 911 are waiting hours for an ambulance.

Wayne Gates, the NDP MPP for Niagara Falls, is asking Premier Doug Ford to immediately address Niagara’s emergency response situation during question period on Wednesday.

Gates revealed that after speaking with front-line workers that residents who dial 911 are sometimes waiting for hours for an ambulance to arrive.

"I've been speaking with frontline EMS workers and residents and frankly what's happening in Niagara is terrifying. We have so few hospital beds in Niagara that ambulances are waiting upwards of five hours to offload patients at hospitals. This means that over half of Niagara's ambulances are waiting at hospital emergency departments and not on the roads. In my community that means residents are dialling 911 and waiting three hours for an ambulance to be available or being told to take a cab" said Gates. "Imagine dialling 911 and waiting three hours for an ambulance."



"Premier, do you think it's acceptable that patients wait three hours after dialling 911 in Niagara? If not, why aren't local EMS and healthcare workers getting the support they need? EMS workers have asked you to commit to funding for more paramedics and dispatchers to handle the volume of 911 calls – you've ignored that to,” said Gates.



Gates also repeated a long-standing NDP push to repeal bill 124, which he says drives down nurses wages and deters them from the profession.

Niagara Emergency Services has called for a solution to offloading patients from their ambulances, saying they are waiting hours to free up their services.