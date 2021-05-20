Niagara posts record breaking day for COVID-19 vaccinations

Niagara had a record breaking day for COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

Niagara Health has confirmed Tuesday was a huge day for the vaccination push with the Niagara Health's Seymour-Hannah Clinic administering 2,142 doses and Niagara Region Public Health adding another 2,311 for a combined 4,453 shots in one day.

The previous record was 3,537.

Through the work of Niagara Health, Public Health, pharmacies, and primary care settings over 227,000 doses have been doled out in Niagara so far.

Approximately 46 percent of Niagara residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 3 percent completing the full series.