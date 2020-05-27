Niagara Poverty Reduction Network advocates for rent relief for low-income tenants

For the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network is calling for rent relief.

As June 1st looms on the horizon, officials are asking for a government-mandated moratorium on rent for low-income tenants.

Representatives for the Network have been meeting with local MPs and MPPs to discuss the rent issue.

In addition to the moratorium, they are also proposing a 'rent bank' - a government fund to help low-income tenants during the pandemic.

The Network is also asking for more protections for tenants who could face eviction when the pandemic is over due to their inability to pay the rent during the crisis.