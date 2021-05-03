Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announces Niagara's 50th Certified Living Wage employer
The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network is celebrating the region's 50th Certified Living Wage employer.
Niagara Regional Broadband Network employs 31 full time staff members and one trainee.
It is municipally owned by Niagara Falls and Niagara-On-The-Lake and offers fibre optic network internet connectivity.
People and Culture Specialist/Executive Assistant Cassie Anez says, "At NRBN, we continuously strive to positively impact our team, their families, and our community. We are proud to provide a living wage to invest in the longevity of our team and strengthen our local economy."
Ontario Living Wage Network Manager Anne Coleman says the living wage is taking hold in Niagara faster than anywhere else in the province.
The living wage represents what a worker needs to be paid based on actual costs of living in an area and still having some money left over to participate in the community.
The current living wage in Niagara has been defined as $18.12 per hour, compared to the Ontario minimum wage of $14.25 per hour.
-
Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camps 2021Starting July Boys and Girls Club of Niagara will begin to offer summer day camps programs. https://www.boysandgirlsclubniagara.org/ https://www.niagararegion.ca/health/covid-19/reopen/child-care.aspx
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAY 3Are vaccinated populations seeing a drop in infection rates? Another protest over the weekend. How much of an improvement of case numbers are we seeing in Niagara/Ontario? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-