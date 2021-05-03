Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announces Niagara's 50th Certified Living Wage employer

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network is celebrating the region's 50th Certified Living Wage employer.

Niagara Regional Broadband Network employs 31 full time staff members and one trainee.

It is municipally owned by Niagara Falls and Niagara-On-The-Lake and offers fibre optic network internet connectivity.

People and Culture Specialist/Executive Assistant Cassie Anez says, "At NRBN, we continuously strive to positively impact our team, their families, and our community. We are proud to provide a living wage to invest in the longevity of our team and strengthen our local economy."

Ontario Living Wage Network Manager Anne Coleman says the living wage is taking hold in Niagara faster than anywhere else in the province.

The living wage represents what a worker needs to be paid based on actual costs of living in an area and still having some money left over to participate in the community.

The current living wage in Niagara has been defined as $18.12 per hour, compared to the Ontario minimum wage of $14.25 per hour.