Niagara Poverty Reduction Network asks Ford government for rent moratorium

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network is joining the chorus of voices asking the provincial government to postpone rent.

Representatives say a moratorium on rent should endure until emergency funds, including rent subsidies, are in place from the federal and provincial governments.

Although eviction orders have been placed on hold, officials with the Network worry landlords will still file for non-payment in April to get tenants evicted once the measures are lifted.

The Network is also asking the government to postpone mortgage obligations for landlords who would be impacted by the moratorium so they don’t run into trouble with their own financial obligations.