Niagara Poverty Reduction Network names another living wage employer
A home renovation and general repair business is joining the list of certified living wage employers in Niagara.
St. Catharines based Tattersall, Brown & Lacas Inc. employs three full time staff members, two part time workers, and one trainee.
"After graduating University, I was excited about the limitless potential of what I could and would become. My first paid position was approximately $8.50 an hour and though I enjoyed the work, I was hard pressed to pay my rent each month. Groceries (having enough of them) was a constant struggle and entertainment... well that was a pipe dream," Owner Trevor Acott says via a release. "Being an avid news reader, I followed constant news stories of people working very hard and struggling to pay for housing and food. When I started my company two years ago, I knew that I wanted employees and that those employees should not have to worry about having enough money to live, eat or get to work every day. The living wage is a great starting point, to ensure I attract great talent and retain that talent as well. I believe that we all win by providing a healthy and happy working environment."
A living wage reflects what workers needs to be paid to be an active member of their community.
The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set the living wage at $18.12 per hour.
Ontario's minimum wage is $14.
