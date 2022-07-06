Niagara Poverty Reduction Network welcomes new living wage employer

Another employer has signed on to be a living wage employer in the region.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announcing that Sprout Studio has become a certified living wage employer at the Champion level.

The St. Catharines based businesses has 16 employees and joins the growing list of employers committing to pay at least $18.90/hour which is the current living wage in Niagara.

Matt Cuthbert, Vice Chair, Niagara Poverty Reduction Network says, “We’re pleased to have on-going support from local employers who recognize the value and benefits of paying at least a living wage. Paying a living wage is direct action to address poverty and helps people afford the cost of living.”

A living wage reflects what earners need to be paid based on the actual costs of living and being included in the community.

