Niagara prepares for annual Terry Fox Run
Runners will be paying tribute to a Canadian icon this weekend.
The annual Terry Fox Run takes place this Sunday all over the region.
Runs will be held in St. Catharines at Lakeside Park.
Registration begins at 9 a.m.
In Niagara Falls things kick off at 9:30 a.m. at the Gale Centre.
Port Colborne hosts a run at beginning at 12:30 p.m. at H.H Knoll Park.
The Thorold run will be held at Thorold Community Credit Union, 63 Front St. S. at 9 a.m.
Registration in Grimsby starts at 9 a.m. at the Peach King Centre.
Over in Niagara-on-the-Lake registration begins at 9 a.m. at Simcoe Park.
And the West Lincoln Community Centre run will begin at 10:30 a.m.