Niagara prepares for annual Terry Fox Run

Runners will be paying tribute to a Canadian icon this weekend.

The annual Terry Fox Run takes place this Sunday all over the region.

Runs will be held in St. Catharines at Lakeside Park.

Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Click HERE to listen to committee member Doug Harvey discuss the plans in St. Catharines.

In Niagara Falls things kick off at 9:30 a.m. at the Gale Centre.

Port Colborne hosts a run at beginning at 12:30 p.m. at H.H Knoll Park.

The Thorold run will be held at Thorold Community Credit Union, 63 Front St. S. at 9 a.m.

Registration in Grimsby starts at 9 a.m. at the Peach King Centre.

Over in Niagara-on-the-Lake registration begins at 9 a.m. at Simcoe Park.

And the West Lincoln Community Centre run will begin at 10:30 a.m.