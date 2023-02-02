Niagara prepares for Coldest Night of the Year walks

Organizations across Niagara are getting ready for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Coldest Night of the Year walks will be held across the country on February 25th to raise funds for various organizations that assist homeless iniatives.

Project Share will be hosting a walk in Niagara Falls.

Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Pam Sharp discuss the event with Tim Denis.

Walks are also being held in West Niagara, Fort Erie, Welland, and St. Catharines.

You can find information for all the walks HERE.