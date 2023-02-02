Niagara prepares for Coldest Night of the Year walks
Organizations across Niagara are getting ready for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Coldest Night of the Year walks will be held across the country on February 25th to raise funds for various organizations that assist homeless iniatives.
Project Share will be hosting a walk in Niagara Falls.
Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Pam Sharp discuss the event with Tim Denis.
Walks are also being held in West Niagara, Fort Erie, Welland, and St. Catharines.
You can find information for all the walks HERE.
-
-
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Erica Williams, Winner of Niagara College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November
Premier’s Award winning alumna, Erica Williams (who is a St. Catharines resident) will be at our DJP campus tomorrow for an initiative to support her non-profit, Erica’s Embrace
The College’s culinary pop-ups on Thursday will donate proceeds to Erica’s Embrace and Erica plans to attend the pop-ups at NC to help spread the word about Erica’s Embrace.
Through Erica’s Embrace, she and her team gather and distribute Black hair care and beauty products to women’s shelters across Southwestern Ontario. It is the only known service of this kind in the area. Her team has also expanded to Black advocacy within the Niagara region
Erica won the College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November (one of 7 winners/ Ontario College graduates) and launched Erica’s Embrace soon after graduating from NC’s Social
-
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Mendelt Hoesktra, Founder of Momentum Choir
Celebrating 15 years of Momentum Choir