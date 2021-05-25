Niagara prepares for hot, humid day

Environment Canada is warning it could be a very hot and humid day in Niagara.

A special weather statement is in effect as meteorologists expect the temperature to rise to 31 degrees today, feeling more like the mid- to late-30s with the humidity.

There won't be much relief tonight either as the overnight low is expected to hover around 20 degrees.

People are reminded to find ways to keep cool through the day and watch for signs of heat related illnesses, such as dizziness, headache, and nausea.

Pet owners are also asked to spare a thought for their furry friends and to never leave animals in a hot car.

Splash pads across Niagara opened throughout the weekend to try and help people cool down over the long weekend.

Cooler temperatures will arrive tomorrow.