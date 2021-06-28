iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara prepares for hot, humid day

CKTB - NEWS - Hot dog summer

People in Niagara are being encouraged to take it easy today amid hot and humid conditions.

An Environment Canada Special Weather Statement is in effect, warning of a humid airmass hovering over the region today.

This afternoon, the humidity could make it feel like the upper 30s or near 40, but it will be cooler by the shoreline.

A slightly cooler system will move into Niagara tonight.

Latest Audio