Niagara prepares for hot, humid day
People in Niagara are being encouraged to take it easy today amid hot and humid conditions.
An Environment Canada Special Weather Statement is in effect, warning of a humid airmass hovering over the region today.
This afternoon, the humidity could make it feel like the upper 30s or near 40, but it will be cooler by the shoreline.
A slightly cooler system will move into Niagara tonight.
