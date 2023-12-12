Niagara prepares for new operator of recycling program in the new year

The new year means a new company taking over recycling across the region.

As of January 1 2024 the recycling program in Niagara will be taken over by Circular Materials.

The change is part of new provincial regulations requiring recycling programs to be run by the primary producers of food and beverage products and packaging.

Officials from the Niagara Region say there will be no change to collection days, frequency or collection time.

Residents can also continue to put the same items in their blue and grey boxes with the exception of books.

They add that if you have a question or require a new or replacement bin in the new year then you will have to contact the contractor in your area.

For Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Port Colborne, St. Catharines, Welland you should reach out to Miller Waste Systems at 1-833-621-0726 or area19@millerwaste.ca

In Grimsby, Lincoln, Pelham, Thorold, Wainfleet, West Lincoln the contact is GFL Environmental Inc. at 1-855-769-3760 or niagararecycling@gflenv.com

Niagara Region will continue to collect garbage, Green Bin, leaf and yard waste and large household items and distribute Green Bins and Kitchen Catchers.