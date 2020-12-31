Niagara prepares for possible freezing rain tomorrow

Niagara could get a dose of freezing rain tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of freezing rain late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.

The freezing rain may initially be mixed with rain or snow, and ice accumulation is possible in some areas.

Meteorologists expect the freezing rain to transition into snow or rain by Friday night.

A low pressure system moving north from Texas is to blame, though there is still some uncertainty as to how it will move as it approached Lake Erie.