Niagara prepares for possible freezing rain tomorrow
Niagara could get a dose of freezing rain tomorrow.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of freezing rain late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.
The freezing rain may initially be mixed with rain or snow, and ice accumulation is possible in some areas.
Meteorologists expect the freezing rain to transition into snow or rain by Friday night.
A low pressure system moving north from Texas is to blame, though there is still some uncertainty as to how it will move as it approached Lake Erie.
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Preserving/Articulating Man's Severed LegChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Ben Lovatt - Head Curator Prehistoria Natural History Museum regarding the articulation of man's severed leg