Niagara prepares list of steps to tackle second wave

Niagara has drafted a plan to help the region get through the second wave of the pandemic.

The list has been unveiled today as the region reports almost 200 new cases today, along with 15 new deaths.

The region's 12 Mayors and the Regional Chair met last night voting to implement six steps and to send them in a formal letter to the Ontario government.

The six steps include sharing staff resources and possible redeployment to the region's long-term care homes. Currently half of the region's LTC homes are experiencing an outbreak, including one at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls which has claimed 30 lives.

The region is calling on the province to ensure frontline health care workers and residents have equal and timely access to vaccines as compared to other areas of Ontario. Niagara is set to get its first batch of the vaccine early next week.

Niagara is asking the province to consider increasing the role municipalities and local Public Health units have in the vaccine distribution strategy, and to openly share its plans regarding vaccine distribution.

Regional officials are also asking that paramedics across the province be added to the list of priority healthcare staff to receive the vaccination.

The final two steps are asking for local residents' cooperation in slowing the spread by following public health advice, and to also be patient as the vaccine slowly starts to arrive in the region.