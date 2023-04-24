Niagara prepares to install 10 red light cameras across the region

Work continues behind the scenes as Niagara gets ready to debut its new red light camera program.

The 10 cameras are part of the Vision Zero Road Safety initiative.

Associate Director of Transportation at the Niagara Region, Scott Fraser, tells CKTB red light cameras are very effective, and they will help make the roads safer.

"There's a lot of data to back that up. We have seen studies that have shown they can reduce serious collisions at intersections by up to 37% and they can have a region-wide impact at other intersections. Even without them people are more aware of road safety."

He says they are very hopeful we will see those results.

The 10 red light camera locations were chosen based on the frequency and severity of collisions, the feasibility of camera installation, and the overall distribution of cameras geographically throughout the region.

There were 1,078 angle collisions at Niagara Region signalized intersections between 2018-2022.

St. Catharines will get two red light cameras at St. Paul Street West at First Street Louth and also Niagara Street at Parnell Road.

Niagara Falls will have two put up at Lundy’s Lane at Garner Road and Stanley Avenue at Dunn Street.

Welland is also getting two cameras at Prince Charles Drive at Lincoln Street and Niagara Street at Quaker Road.

Fort Erie will see one camera go up at Garrison Road at Pettit Road/Daytona Drive.

Grimsby gets on at Christie Street at the South Service Road, while Lincoln's will be installed at Ontario Street at the South Service Road.

Pelham and the West Lincoln area will get one at Highway 20 at Victoria Avenue.

The initial plan will begin with warning signs being installed 60 days before the cameras are operational.

The fine for running a red light is $325.