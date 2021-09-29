Niagara prepares to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

Niagara is preparing to mark the first national Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Tomorrow will likely be a tough day for many in light of the recent discoveries of unmarked graves near former residential schools. Earlier this year, many Canadians became starkly aware of the horrors that took place at the schools, something Indigenous leaders had already been trying to call attention to for years.

Events are planned throughout the region to educate and to acknowledge the pain of the communities, but also to celebrate resiliency.

The Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre is hosting two days of teachings that started with a sunrise ceremony today. A Healing Walk honouring the residential school children is also planned from the Centre to Fort Erie Town Hall at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Niagara Regional Native Centre will be hosting an event on the steps of St. Catharines City Hall at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Special guest speakers include NRNC President Roxanne Buck.

All attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols.

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship recipient and host of One Dish One Mic Karl Dockstader says, "Just knowing that we can centre these voices and that they have a story that extends beyond the harder parts of the story of Canada and residential schools - the beautiful parts of the story are the Roxanne Bucks of the world and the way that they've been able to take these hardships and fashion them into success, like the Friendship Centre movement."

He adds, "When we have a day of commemoration, it should never be just about that one day and about one act. It should be looking at how the things that we're doing on that day are affected by our lives and what's happening in our community and history, but more importantly, who we want to be moving forward."

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is considered a federal statutory holiday to honour the lives taken at the residential schools. People are asked to wear orange in remembrance of them.

Former Residential School students can call 1-866-925-4419 for emotional crisis referral services and information on other health supports from the Government of Canada.

Indigenous peoples across Canada can also go to The Hope for Wellness Help Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for counselling and crisis intervention.

Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat.

FORT ERIE

Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre | Sunrise Ceremony

Wednesday, September 29th at 5:30 a.m.



Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre | Pipe Teachings and Story Telling

Wednesday, September 29th from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre | Teachings and Story Telling

Thursday, September 30th from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre to Fort Erie City Hall | Healing Walk honouring residential school children

Thursday, September 30th at 11 a.m.

Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre | Pipe Ceremony

Thursday, September 30th at 1 p.m.



NIAGARA FALLS

Niagara Falls | Illumination

Thursday, September 30th starting at 6:30 p.m.

- Niagara Falls will be illuminated orange for 15 minutes every half hour

City of Niagara Falls Museums | Lesson from Wampum Diplomacy: From the Two Row Wampum Until Today

Thursday, September 30th at 3 p.m.

- virtual presentation by Richard Hill, Tuscarora Citizen of the Haudenosaunee (Registration)

PELHAM

Pelham Town Hall | Flag Raising

Thursday, September 30th at 7:10 a.m.

- attendees are encouraged to wear orange



ST. CATHARINES

St. Catharines City Hall | Orange Flag Presentation

Thursday, September 30th at 10 a.m.

- special guest speakers include Niagara Regional Native Centre President Roxanne Buck, Metis Citizen Fallon Farinacci, Radio Host/Journalist Sean Vanderklis, Mayor Walter Sendzik

- livestream available via Niagara Regional Native Centre Facbook

To request an addition to our list, please email newsroom@610cktb.com