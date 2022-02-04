Niagara program aims to address lack of diversity on municipal councils

Women in municipal politics is the focus of a new program for the region.

The Seat at the Table initiative has been selected as one of nine projects nationwide to receive funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The funding comes from the Canadian Women in Local Leadership program which is trying to address the lack of diversity on municipal councils.

Seat at the Table will be series of workshops pre and post election developing mentorship opportunities for women interested in representing the community on council.

It is a partnership between Niagara Region, the 12 municipalities, along with the Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Niagara (WIN) Council and the City of St. Catharines to implement the project.

Women hold 27% of seats on elected councils in Niagara and there are no visible minority women serving on any council.