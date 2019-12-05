iHeartRadio
Niagara property taxes could be going up by 6%

tax

Niagara homeowners will need to shell out more money in 2020 as property taxes are set to rise by 6%.

Commissioner and Treasurer for the Niagara Region Todd Harrison says the 6% increase means the average home owner (home valued at $277,000) will pay an average of $90 more a year, or $1603 total.

The spending plan will be debated by Niagara Council tonight and could be finalized at next week's meeting.

