Niagara property taxes could be going up by 6%
Niagara homeowners will need to shell out more money in 2020 as property taxes are set to rise by 6%.
Commissioner and Treasurer for the Niagara Region Todd Harrison says the 6% increase means the average home owner (home valued at $277,000) will pay an average of $90 more a year, or $1603 total.
The spending plan will be debated by Niagara Council tonight and could be finalized at next week's meeting.
