Niagara Public Health adding more mass vaccination clinic dates after slots quickly fill up
Niagara Public Health will be adding more mass vaccination clinic dates after all available time slots were filled up yesterday.
Officials say several thousand new appointments were made as the booking system opened up to the 70+ crowd.
New clinic dates are being added through the month of April and Public Health will let the public know when those dates become available over the next few days.
Officials also ask for patience as booking systems open up to new age groups and only a few spots may be available at current clinics on short notice.
New clinics are scheduled as Public health learns of vaccine availability and although representatives acknowledge this may not seem convenient, they say it is the only way to minimize disappointment and further disruption.The new dates are:
- April 11 & 12 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre
- April 13 & 14 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre
- April 15 & 16 - Grimsby, Niagara West YMCA
- April 17 & 18 – Welland, Niagara Centre YMCA
- Appointments will also be available at Seymour-Hannah with Niagara Health
At last check, Niagara Region Public Health had administered a total of 22,153 vaccine doses.
Niagara Health adds another 43,983 shots to that tally.
