Niagara Public Health and Social Services Committee wants to see free birth control

The committee passed a motion calling for the Regional Chair to send a letter on behalf of the Board of Health encouraging the provincial government to cover the cost of birth control for all Ontario residents.

The motion states that 30 to 40 per cent of all pregnancies in Canada are unintended with those of lower socio-economic status being one of the vulnerable groups impacted.

The motion was presented by St. Catharines Regional Councillor Haley Bateman who says "access to birth control has been deemed a human right."

The motion passed unanimously.