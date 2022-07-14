Niagara Public Health announce vaccine clinic schedule

Niagara Public Health are advising some people to book a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Public health says that includes those over 80 years old, as well as those in congregate settings, with high risk medical conditions or part of Indigenous and other minority communities that have had disproportionate risk.

They are recommends waiting six months after your last dose to get the best immunity possible.

They also say those who have recovered from COVID-19 recently should wait 90 days after their infection.

But anyone can get a fourth dose as early as 12 weeks after their third dose.

Fourth doses in the region will be available at Public Health clinics, participating pharmacies, or primary care providers.

However, Appointments are needed at a Public Health clinic for fourth doses. Click HERE for the provincial portal.

Public Health are running clinics July 14-16, 19-23 at Canada One Outlet Mall (beside Urban Kids) in Niagara Falls, and July 14-16, 19-23 at Pen Centre (By Stars Menswear, Tim Hortons and Booster Juice) in St. Catharines.

Walk-in are available for first to third doses.

Click HERE for the full schedule of clinics.

