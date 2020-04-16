Niagara Public Health attributes increase in COVID-19 cases to testing at long-term care facilities

Niagara Region Public Health is explaining a spike of almost 50 confirmed cases so far this week.

Officials say the increase is due to an initiative to identify asymptomatic infections at local seniors facilities.

Currently, six local retirement homes and long-term care facilities are dealing with outbreaks: Garden City manor, Albright Manor, Royal Rose Place, Seasons Welland, and Lundy Manor.

As of yesterday at noon, Public Health is reporting 299 confirmed cases of the virus, including 99 resolved cases.