Niagara Public Health aware of glitch not allowing people to book vaccine appointments locally

A frustrating time for some Niagara residents trying to book a local vaccine appointment on the government's system.

Niagara Public Health says it is aware of the issue and they are working with Ontario Health officials to fix it.

"We’re aware of a situation with the Provincial booking system, where residents are unable to book appointments into Niagara clinics. We’re working with @ONThealth on a solution and hope it will be resolved soon."

The Ontario government has announced that residents 75+ can book their vaccine as of Monday.

Residents 80+ can also still book an appointment by calling 1-888-999-6488 or go to Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.