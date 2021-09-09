Niagara Public Health data shows unvaccinated people are 8.4 times more likely to get COVID-19

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health says data shows unvaccinated people in Niagara are 8.4 times more likely to get COVID-19.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji cites data from the last 28 days, noting people who have only received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are also 3.7 percent more likely to become infected than people who have completed the two shot series.

The data is now included on Niagara Region Public Health's website under 'monitoring indicators.'

Currently, 73 percent of Niagara residents have at least one dose of a vaccine and 66.9 percent have both shots.

As of the last official update yesterday morning, there are 262 active cases of COVID-19 in Niagara. Today's update is due out by noon.

As of yesterday, Niagara Health is treating 14 patients with COVID-19 at local hospitals, including 5 people in the ICU. Officials say only one of the hospitalized patients is fully vaccinated, the rest are considered to be unvaccinated.