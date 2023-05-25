Niagara Public Health now testing water quality at beaches
Niagara Public Health has started testing water quality at select beaches across the region.
Water is examined to make sure the level of bacteria in the water is safe for swimming.
Officials say entering the water with high bacteria levels can cause eye, ear, nose, throat and skin infections, as well as stomach problems if the water is swallowed.
Public Health is encouraging residents and visitors to view beach water testing results online at niagararegion.ca/beaches.
The testing will continue until the end of the summer.
