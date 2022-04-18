Niagara public health readies for Canada Summer Games

There are less than four months until the Canada Summer Games in Niagara and the region's public health department is preparing.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji says they are very focused on the games, "We have an entire team that's working to prep for those (games)".

Hirji says he is "moderately concerned" about COVID-19 and the games moving forward but adds that most of the games and events are outdoors and COVID-19 has a harder time spreading in the summer heat.

The games begin August 6th and Hirji says the biggest risk may be from some of the "parties and those sorts of events that happen around the games."

Public Health has been working to give advice to athletes, visitors, and organizers on what they can do to minimize the spread of infection during the games.

Click HERE to listen to Dr. Hirji chat with Tim Denis this morning.