iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

AM800-News-Covid-19-Spore

Niagara is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 154 active cases in the region, and one new outbreak was declared today for a total of 11 being tracked by public health.

10 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, 6 are in the ICU.

Four of the patients are fully vaccinated, while the rest are all unvaccinated.

12

Latest Audio