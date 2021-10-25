Niagara Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are 154 active cases in the region, and one new outbreak was declared today for a total of 11 being tracked by public health.
10 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, 6 are in the ICU.
Four of the patients are fully vaccinated, while the rest are all unvaccinated.
-
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (Oct 25th, 2021)Tonight, Dave is joined by Sid Murray Professional Dog Trainer to talk about training dogs to detect human remains. We'll also speak with Grant Crossman, Director of the Toronto Christmas Pet Show.
-