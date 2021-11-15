iHeartRadio
Niagara Public Health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 18 new COVID-19 infections today.

There are currently 268 active cases in the region.

Todays update includes 1 new outbreak. Public Health is now tracking 13 outbreaks across Niagara.

16 people are in hospital, 3 of those are being cared for in the ICU.

