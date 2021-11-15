Niagara Public Health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 18 new COVID-19 infections today.
There are currently 268 active cases in the region.
Todays update includes 1 new outbreak. Public Health is now tracking 13 outbreaks across Niagara.
16 people are in hospital, 3 of those are being cared for in the ICU.
-
-
view from the drive thru - Banning books in 2021? REALLY?!view from the drive thru - Banning books in 2021? REALLY?!
-
AM Roundtable - Sue-Ann Staff and Ted MouradianAM Roundtable - Sue-Ann Staff and Ted Mouradian