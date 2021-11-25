Niagara Public Health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced.

The number of active cases has fallen to 177, and there are 11 outbreaks on the go.

There are 9 people being treated in hospital, with one being cared for in the ICU.

Three of the patients are fully vaccinated, one is partially, and five are unvaccinated.

815 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.