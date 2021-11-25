Niagara Public Health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were announced.
The number of active cases has fallen to 177, and there are 11 outbreaks on the go.
There are 9 people being treated in hospital, with one being cared for in the ICU.
Three of the patients are fully vaccinated, one is partially, and five are unvaccinated.
815 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.
-
AM Roundtable - Janice Arnoldi and Martha J. LockwoodAM Roundtable - Janice Arnoldi and Martha J. Lockwood
-
Niagara region-wide transit system special meeting tonightA vote will be held in Niagara tonight on a region-wide transit system. Tim talks to Regional Chair Jim Bradley ahead of the meeting.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK NOV 25What happened at "three amigos" North American summit? Rogers and Shaw merger hearing. Lush Cosmetics announced that it's closing its social media accounts. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.