Niagara Public Health reports 19 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are 152 active cases in the region, and one new outbreak was declared today for a total of 12 being tracked by public health.
6 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, 5 are in the ICU.
Two of the patients are fully vaccinated, while the rest are all unvaccinated.
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex DigenisAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex Digenis
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR OCT 26 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is Antimicrobial Stewardship? What are the advancements in covid treatments? Are the tools to end the pandemic are at our disposal? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
NOTL Ghost Tours with David GreenTim talks to comedian and performer David Green about Niagara On The Lake's haunted history