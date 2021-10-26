iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Public Health reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

covid-19

Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 152 active cases in the region, and one new outbreak was declared today for a total of 12 being tracked by public health.

6 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, 5 are in the ICU.

Two of the patients are fully vaccinated, while the rest are all unvaccinated.
 

12

Latest Audio