Niagara Public Health reports 19 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.
No new deaths were announced.
There are now 192 active cases of the virus in Niagara, and nine outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.
1,647 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday, including about 700 to children aged 5-11, for a total of 1,584 doses given to that age group.
11 people are being treated in hospital, including three in the ICU.
