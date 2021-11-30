Niagara Public Health reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced.

There are now 192 active cases of the virus in Niagara, and nine outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.

1,647 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday, including about 700 to children aged 5-11, for a total of 1,584 doses given to that age group.

11 people are being treated in hospital, including three in the ICU.