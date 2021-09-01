iHeartRadio
Niagara Public Health reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

covid

Niagara Public Health is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases today.

Today's report also includes 200 active cases in the region.

Four patients are hospitalized with one of those being cared for in the ICU.

65.9% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated.

