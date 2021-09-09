iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Public Health reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

co

Niagara is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 256 active cases in the region.

14 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, one of them are fully vaccinated while 13 are unvaccinated.

67.1% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.

12

Latest Audio