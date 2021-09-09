Niagara Public Health reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are 256 active cases in the region.
14 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, one of them are fully vaccinated while 13 are unvaccinated.
67.1% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.
2021 Canada Election Debate - Riding Of Niagara WestCONSERVATIVE | DEAN ALLISON (INCUMBENT) LIBERAL | IAN BINGHAM NDP | NAMEER RAHMAN GREEN | JOANNA KOCSIS
