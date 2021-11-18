Niagara Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 439.

There are 240 active cases in the region.

There is one new outbreak being reported, 10 outbreaks in total are being tracked by officials.

826 doses of the COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday.

17 people are in hospital locally, three are in the ICU.

Nine of the 17 are fully vaccinated, while eight are unvaccinated. All patients are over the age of 41.