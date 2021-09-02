iHeartRadio
Niagara Public Health reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases today.

Today's report also includes 214 active cases in the region.

Currently there are 7 people being treated in Niagara hospitals for COVID-19 with 6 of those being unvaccinated.

66% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated.

