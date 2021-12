Niagara Region Public Health confiriming 38 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are now 439 active cases in the region.

Two new outbreaks are being reported, there are 17 active outbreaks being investigated by public health.

80% of Niagara residents now have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

26.9% of youth aged 5-11 in Niagara have now received their first dose.