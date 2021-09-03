Niagara Public Health reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases today.

Today's report also includes 226 active cases in the region.

There are 7 people in Niagara hospitals being treated for COVID-19, 6 of them are unvaccinated, one is under the age of 16.

The is a slight uptick in the vaccination numbers in the region. Niagara Public Health reporting 1,781 doses being administered yesterday. That is up about 400 from a day earlier when the new vaccine passport plan was announced.

66.2% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated.