Niagara Public Health reports 44 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 today.
That is up from the 13 reported yesterday.
13 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, one of them are fully vaccinated while 12 are unvaccinated.
66.9% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jeff Bolichowski and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Jeff Bolichowski and Shelby Knox
-
2021 Canada Federal Election - Riding of Niagara FallsLIBERAL | ANDREA KAISER CONSERVATIVE | TONY BALDINELLI (INCUMBENT) NDP | BRIAN BARKER GREEN | MELANIE HOLM
-
2021 Canada Federal Election - Riding of Niagara FallsLIBERAL | ANDREA KAISER CONSERVATIVE | TONY BALDINELLI (INCUMBENT) NDP | BRIAN BARKER GREEN | MELANIE HOLM