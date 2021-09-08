iHeartRadio
Niagara Public Health reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 today.

That is up from the 13 reported yesterday.

13 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, one of them are fully vaccinated while 12 are unvaccinated.

66.9% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.

