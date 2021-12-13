Niagara Public Health reports 45 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara Region Public Health confiriming 45 new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are now 461 active cases in the region.
No new outbreaks are being reported, there are 16 active outbreaks being investigated by public health.
26% of youth aged 5-11 in Niagara have now received their first dose of vaccine.
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (DEC 13, 2021)Tonight's guest is Caitlin Kelly with Kingston 4 Paws Service Dogs - Their Mission “To provide trained service dogs and their continued handling support to physically and emotionally challenged persons and their families, assisting them to become more independent in their Southeastern Ontario communities.”
view from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Timeview from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Time
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 13We have high covid infection numbers. Omicron, is it serious, are we overreacting? Will booster shots make a difference? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.