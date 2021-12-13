iHeartRadio
Niagara Public Health reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region Public Health confiriming 45 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are now 461 active cases in the region.

No new outbreaks are being reported, there are 16 active outbreaks being investigated by public health.

26% of youth aged 5-11 in Niagara have now received their first dose of vaccine.

