Niagara Public Health reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 50 new COVID-19 infections today.

There are 326 active cases in the region, with 79 in St. Catharines and .74 located in Niagara Falls

Fort Erie and Welland have 32 and 30 active cases respectively.

No new outbreaks were reported today, for a total of 16 being tracked by public health.

20.5% of youth aged 5-11 have now received their first COVID-19 vaccination in the region.

Updated hospital information will be added when it becomes available.