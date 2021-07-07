Niagara Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were reported today and the number of active cases has fallen to 104.
Seven people are being treated in hospital, with one of those in the ICU.
Over 500,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far. Close to 67% of residents have received one dose, and 37.7% have received both doses.
