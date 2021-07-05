Niagara Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were reported today and the number of active cases has fallen to 119.
Four people are being treated in hospital, with one of those in the ICU.
483,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far. 66% of residents have received one dose, and 34.5% have received both doses.
