Niagara Public Health reports another death due to COVID-19

Niagara Public Health has reported another death due to COVID-19.

The death toll now sits at 452.

361 new infections were announced today, however the actual number of cases in Niagara is much higher given strict limits on testing.

There are over 5500 active cases, and 68 outbreaks.

6005 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.

In total 146 patients in Niagara's hospitals have the virus, but 92 are primarily being treated for COVID, while the rest were sent to hospital for another reason but have tested positive.

24 people are being treated in the ICU, including 15 unvaccinated patients.